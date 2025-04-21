Your Response Is Lazy – Baba-Ahmed Slams Onanuga

President Bola Tinubu’s former Political Affairs Adviser (Office of the Vice President), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has described Bayo Onanuga’s response to his trending video as disappointing.

Naija News reported that Baba-Ahmed, in a video that went viral on social media on Sunday, said the North would make its position on Tinubu’s government soon.

He decried insecurity in the North and hardship. He stated that North learned from its mistake during former President Muhammadu Buhari‘s tenure and would not like a repeat.

“The injustice and sidelining must stop. The North is watching, and soon, our elders, our masses, and our interest groups will say ‘enough is enough’,” he said.

The former spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) warned that any plan to rig 2027 election would be resisted.

“If they plan to rig the election, they should be careful. It won’t be good for Nigeria,” he stated.

Baba-Ahmed stressed that no one can become president of the country without the support of Northerners.

“No candidate can win the presidency of Nigeria without the support of the North,” he added.

In response, Onanuga said Baba-Ahmed’s dinning with opposition just after leaving office spoke more of his character.

“Flirting with the opposition just after leaving the government as adviser to Vice President Kashim Shettima speaks to Baba-Ahmed’s character.

“The jaundiced views of the coalition of frustrated and power-hungry politicians would be of no consequence to his [Tinubu’s] poll fortunes,” he told Daily Trust.

In a post on his 𝕏 handle on Monday, the President’s former Aide said the response from the Special Adviser to Tinubu on Information and Strategy to his Sunday video was disappointing.

“Onanuga’s dutiful response to my comments on the North and the future are lazy and disappointing. He knows very well why I left because I discussed with him. He knows I am not the type to flirt with an undefined opposition. He did not read what I said, or watched the video,” he wrote.