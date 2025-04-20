Why I Resigned As Tinubu’s Political Adviser – Baba-Ahmed Reveals, Says North Will Decide On 2027 Candidate

The immediate-past Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Bola Tinubu, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has declared that the North will soon determine its political direction ahead of the 2027 general elections, emphasizing that no presidential candidate can succeed without the region’s backing.

In a video interview that gained traction on social media Sunday, Baba-Ahmed appeared alongside Professor Usman Yusuf, former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, and delivered a strong message regarding the political awakening in Northern Nigeria.

“We want a government that understands our problems and can address them,” he said, citing the devastating toll of Boko Haram insurgency and other crises affecting the North across ethnic and religious lines.

Baba-Ahmed, a known advocate for northern interests and former spokesperson of the Arewa Elders Forum, criticized the current state of the country and urged northern voters to reject leaders who use division and deception as political tools.

“If they plan to rig the election, they should be careful. It won’t be good for Nigeria,” he warned, pointing to growing dissatisfaction with marginalisation in the region.

Baba-Ahmed stated that he resigned from his position in the Presidency to “rejoin the struggle for northern emancipation,” adding that the North will publicly announce its political stance in the coming months.

“The injustice and sidelining must stop,” he declared. “The North is watching, and soon, our elders, our masses, and our interest groups will say ‘enough is enough.’”

He concluded with a clear warning to presidential hopefuls: “No candidate can win the presidency of Nigeria without the support of the North.”