Police Arrest 157 Armed Robbery Suspects, Gun Smugglers In Kano

The Kano State Command of the Nigeria Police Force said it apprehended 157 individuals linked to armed robbery, thuggery, and various other violent offences over the past month.

Naija News reports that the State Police Commissioner, Ibrahim Bakori, shared this information during a press conference on Wednesday, April 16, highlighting the accomplishments achieved since he took office as Commissioner of Police in Kano State.

He emphasized that the command’s proactive and cooperative strategies have produced significant outcomes, including the dismantling of criminal organizations involved in the smuggling of firearms into the region.

The dismantling of these criminal networks resulted in the seizure of 19 improvised revolver rifles, 114 live cartridges, and six spent cartridges, along with the confiscation of suspected tramadol tablets valued at ₦150 million.

From March 17, 2025, to the present, a total of 157 suspects reportedly engaged in armed robbery, thuggery (Fadan Daba), theft, illegal drug trafficking, and other violent crimes have been arrested, leading to the recovery of firearms, dangerous weapons, illicit drugs, and stolen goods.

Bakori also revealed that among those detained during this timeframe were 24 individuals suspected of armed robbery, 14 alleged drug traffickers, seven suspected car thieves, five suspected motorcycle thieves, 28 suspected burglars, and 79 suspected thugs (Yan Daba).

Additionally, he noted that the items seized from the suspects included English pistols, 19 improvised revolver rifles, and one fabricated pistol.

Other recovered items comprised 117 live cartridges, six spent cartridges, 11 rounds of live ammunition, two vehicles, two tricycles, three motorcycles, six cartons of ampicillin tablets, and 22 bottles of a substance known as “suck and die.”

Additionally, the suspects were found in possession of 69 sachets and 260 exol tablets, along with 57 cutlasses, 71 knives, 15 sharp metal objects, seven pairs of scissors, two axes, and one bow, among other items.

He stated that the command intends to implement a range of community-focused initiatives and intelligence-driven operations at key locations throughout the State, aiming to deter criminal activities and uphold law and order, thereby ensuring the continued peace within the state.