Jay Jay Okocha Backs Super Eagles Of Nigeria To Grab 2026 FIFA World Cup Ticket

Former Super Eagles captain Austin Jay Jay Okocha has expressed his unwavering support for the current Nigerian squad, confidently backing them to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Okocha’s endorsement carries significant weight as he emphasizes the potential of the three-time African champions to overcome the odds in their journey toward the prestigious tournament.

Nigeria’s path to qualification seemed promising following a hard-fought victory in Rwanda, which raised hopes among fans and stakeholders alike.

However, a subsequent 1-1 draw at home against Zimbabwe proved to be a setback, leaving the Super Eagles languishing in fourth place in their qualifying group.

This disappointing result left them trailing by six points behind South Africa, who are in a commanding position to secure the single available ticket to the World Cup.

In light of these challenges, Okocha, who represented Nigeria in three World Cup tournaments, is optimistic about the team’s future. He firmly believes that with determination and focus, Eric Chelle’s squad can clinch victories in their remaining four qualifying matches.

“If we want to give ourselves any chance of qualifying, we have to be thinking of winning all our remaining matches,” Okocha stated.

He acknowledged the difficulties that lie ahead, particularly highlighting the challenge posed by the current group leader, Bafana Bafana.

“Of course, South Africa is at the top of the group, and playing against them will not be easy. But we still believe we can go there and secure a win,” he added.

Okocha’s words serve as both a rallying cry and a reminder of the hard work that lies ahead. He concluded, “If we want to qualify, those are the games that we need to win. I believe that victory is possible, but it’s definitely going to take significant effort.”

In an interview with iDiski Times, Okocha reinforced the idea that optimism and perseverance are essential as the Super Eagles strive for a place in the upcoming World Cup.