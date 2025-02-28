‘You Wouldn’t Want Your Son To Be Like Carragher’ – Jay Jay Okocha Says As He Defends AFCON

Nigerian football legend Jay-Jay Okocha has responded to former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher’s recent comments regarding the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), indicating that the Englishman doesn’t have what it takes to talk about African football.

In an interview shared on 𝕏, Okocha stated, “There are some players that will say something, you just overlook it. If you look at their career, if you look at the type of football that they played, you can understand. I mean, you wouldn’t want your son to be like Carragher. So, he can never appreciate African football or the talents that come from Africa.”

Okocha’s remarks come in the wake of Carragher’s comments during a Sky Sports discussion on February 23, where he questioned AFCON’s significance as a major tournament while discussing Mohamed Salah’s chances for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

Carragher mentioned that Salah’s lack of major tournament victories could impact his chances, despite the Egyptian player being a runner-up in AFCON in 2017 and 2021.

This sparked a debate, with former England internationals Micah Richards and Daniel Sturridge reminding Carragher about the tournament’s importance to African football and its players. The discussion highlighted the value of AFCON in showcasing talent and competition on the continent.

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi-Mikel also joined the conversation, expressing his views on Carragher’s remarks during his Obi One Podcast. Mikel called for respect towards AFCON, stating, “The Africa Cup of Nations is as big [as the Euros]. I’ve played in it and won it. It’s not in his f*ing place to discredit the AFCON. He sits there week in, week out, teaching and coaching people on how to win the Premier League, and he never won it!”

Mikel emphasized that the visibility of AFCON plays a vital role in inspiring future generations of African footballers who aspire to play in Europe and the Premier League.