Bwala Speaks On Replacing Ndume In Senate, Exposes Senator’s ‘Secrets’

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has accused the Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume, of allegedly having secret meetings with the opposition coalition about the 2027 elections.

Bwala also debunked any ambition of contesting the election for the Borno South Senatorial District in order to replace Ndume in the National Assembly.

The presidential media aide, however, accused Ndume of failing to deliver any promise to the senatorial district despite representing the people in the National Assembly for twenty-one years.

Not done, Bwala further alleged that Ndume loves criticizing leaders, but when he himself is criticized, his followers and supporters start issuing death threats to people.

Naija News reports Bwala made the submissions in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Friday evening.

He accused the Borno South Senator of only pretending to be a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), but hobnobbing with opposition members in secret.

The aide accused Ndume of always taking advantage of every opportunity to insult him despite running to him for help in the past.

Bwala wrote: “Senator Ali Ndume, your frustration is aging you by the day. I am not planning to run for Senate, and there is no plan to replace you with my humble self in Southern Borno.

“If anything, I think you are haunted by your utter failure to deliver on any promise to Southern Borno after over 21 years of representation in NASS.

“No wonder, Southern Borno excluded you from the list of honorees in the recent excellence award given to distinguished sons and daughters of Southern Borno.

“You criticise leaders freely, but anytime you are called out, your soldiers or boys issue death threats to people.

“You allegedly meet and hobnob with coalition for a wild goose chase at night, and pretend to be an APC member during the day.

“There is no need calling me an offensive name on Channels TV this evening, because you are an elder.

“Anytime my name is mentioned, you can’t help but insult me, but you would not tell the world how you drove to my office to thank me immensely for supporting you when Sen. Saraki suspended you and was dealing with you. How about when you wanted to be senate president how you came to my law office and waited for me for 2 hours to come.

“Please note that respect is reciprocal.”