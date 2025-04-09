Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 9th April, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 9th April, 2025

The presidency has slammed Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume, over claims that President Bola Tinubu’s appointments are lopsided and do not follow the constitution.

Naija News reported that Ndume said unless the President corrected his skewed appointments, it would boomerang. He stressed that he criticized Tinubu because it was his Constitutional duty.

In response, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a post via 𝕏 on Tuesday, said Ndume forgot to speak about two of his kinsmen who recently clinched top roles in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

Onanuga asserted that Ndume is allergic to facts and addicted to theatrics.

Tinubu’s aide also stated that Ndume’s habit of firing half-baked criticisms only to be contradicted by facts proves he is more interested in headline-chasing, divisive narratives than offering constructive criticism.

Onanuga noted that President Tinubu is deeply committed to fostering a government that embraces all Nigerians, irrespective of their ethnic or regional affiliations, adding that Ndume should elevate public discourse, avoid misinformation and baseless criticism.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, has disclosed that some sponsored terrorist groups are behind the recent attacks and killings in Plateau State.

Governor Mutfwang made this known on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television.

Naija News reports the Governor also disclosed that over 50 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the attacks recorded in recent weeks.

It would be recalled that assailants struck in several communities in the Bokkos Local Government Area (LGA) of the North-Central state, displacing many and leaving a trail of destruction behind.

Speaking about the development, Mutfwang said the attack is being carried out by some unnamed terrorist groups who are being sponsored to wipe out some communities in the state.

He expressed hope that security forces can unveil those behind the attacks and restore peace in affected communities.

The House of Representatives Labour Party Caucus has dismissed as “laughable, naive, and misleading” the reported appointment of a new caucus leader by the embattled former national chairman of the party, Julius Abure.

This response follows an earlier statement from the caucus, which welcomed the Supreme Court judgment from last Friday and expressed readiness to work for the party’s internal peace and progress under the leadership of the National Caretaker Committee (NCC), headed by Senator Esther Nenadi Usman.

In a subsequent move, Abure announced the “sacking” of Afam Ogene as the caucus leader.

Reacting in a statement released on Tuesday, the Labour Party Reps emphasized that the position of caucus leader is not an office to be appointed; rather, the leader is elected by peers based on their leadership qualities and their capacity to represent the party and the people.

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has debunked media reports about meeting with a select group of loyalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, to discuss the political landscape.

Naija News reported that an insider at the meeting who spoke with Daily Trust, Saraki made it clear that he had no intention of rejoining the APC, dismissing rumors to the contrary as attempts by specific APC figures to create confusion.

Saraki reportedly expressed skepticism about the ongoing efforts to form a new political party, suggesting that President Bola Tinubu’s political acumen would make it difficult for opposition forces to register a new party.

However, in a statement signed by Saraki’s Media Office in Abuja, Yusuph Olaniyonu, the former Senate President, dismissed the story and urged political associates and members of the public to disregard the fabrications and jaundiced views contained in the story.

Saraki also condemned the spin and manipulations that the opposition in Kwara State concocted from the story by manufacturing quotes alongside a graphic design of their own to create a fresh falsehood for circulation online.

The apex Igbo Socio-Cultural Organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has warned that it may be forced to call on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in all the Southeast states.

The organization said political leaders in the region, particularly the Governors, have remained silent for too long in the face of the killings and general insecurity affecting the region.

Ohanaeze lamented that over 300 individuals have been brutally killed in the Southeast during the first quarter of 2025. It added that the heinous loss of life, compounded by the conspicuous conspiracy of silence exhibited by the Southeast Governors, represents a dual tragedy that the Igbo Nation categorically deems unacceptable.

The organization also alleged that Fulani herdsmen are responsible for the killings, and the silence of political leaders in the region represents a passive acceptance of a grim reality and the collapse of governance in the region.

Ohanaeze Indigbo, in the statement on Tuesday signed by its Deputy President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and made available to Naija News, therefore called for urgent and decisive action from the Governors of the Southeast in addressing the insecurity.

The statement added that failure to take necessary action would compel them to seek an intervention from President Bola Tinubu and advocate for the invocation of Section 305 of Nigeria’s Constitution to declare a state of emergency in the beleaguered states.

The group pointed out that killings in areas such as Ahuamufu and Okigwe in Enugu and Imo states, respectively, as well as Nkalaaha in Ebonyi State, Uturu in Abia State, and Umunze in Anambra State, must be met with unyielding resistance.

Governor Babagana Zulum has called for reinforced interventions in the war against Boko Haram and other insurgents in Borno State.

He lamented that Boko Haram now attacks and kidnaps people in many communities in Borno State almost on a daily basis without any confrontation from security forces.

Naija News reports Governor Zulum made the observation on Tuesday during Special Expanded Security Meeting (ESM) in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The meeting was attended by the General Officer Commanding 7 Div, Major General Abubakar Haruna, Sector Commanders, Commissioner of Police, heads of other security agencies, Shehu of Borno, Alh. Dr. Abubakar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi, Shehu of Bama, Emirs of Biu, Uba, Askira, Gwoza, while Shehu of Dikwa- and Emir of Shani were in absencia.

Zulum lamented that recent developments point to the fact that Borno State is losing ground in the fight against insurgency.

The Governor submitted that his administration has been very supportive of the military in the fight against Boko Haram and other terrorists leading to relative peace in the last three years, but the recent attacks and dislodgement of military formations in Wajirko, Sabon Gari in Damboa local government, Wulgo in Gamboru Ngala, Izge in Gwoza local government areas among other related killing of innocent civilians and security agencies calls for serious concern and a set back in the fragile state of Borno and the North East region.

Veteran Nigerian musician, Eedris Abdulkareem, has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s administration, stating it is filled with empty promises.

Naija News reports that Abdulkareem, in a new song titled ‘Tell Your Papa,’ urged the son of the president, Seyi Tinubu, to present the plight of Nigerians to his father.

Recall that Seyi Tinubu, while addressing a gathering of youths in Adamawa State in March, described his father as the greatest president in Nigeria’s history, which sparked controversy online.

However, in his new song, Abdulkareem slammed Seyi, stressing that the president’s son was insensitive to the plight of Nigerians from economic hardship and insecurity.

The singer said Seyi should inform his father about the spate of kidnappings in Nigeria and numerous deaths over the current economic policies.

Nigerian afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has opened up on the rift between him and his colleague, Tiwa Savage.

Recall that in January 2024, Tiwa Savage lodged a police complaint against Davido, accusing him of making threats against her after she posted a photo of herself with the mother of the artist’s first daughter.

However, speaking on The BreakfastShow aired on Tuesday, Davido dismissed the notion of any lingering conflict.

He explained that their differences were nothing more than a temporary disagreement.

Former Chelsea midfielder, Mikel Obi has emphasized that Chelsea cannot afford to let the opportunity to sign Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen slip away.

Victor Osimhen, who has been making headlines with his remarkable performances, was a target for the West London club last summer. However, negotiations fell through as Chelsea struggled to meet his hefty wage demands, leaving fans wondering what could have been.

Osimhen has been having a stellar season on loan at Galatasaray, the reigning champions of the Turkish Süper Lig. His contributions on the pitch are hard to ignore, as he has netted an impressive 27 goals and provided five assists in just 32 appearances across all competitions.

As Chelsea continue to seek reinforcement in their attacking lineup, the desire for a new target man remains critical, especially to support Senegal international Nicolas Jackson.

Despite Osimhen’s evident talent and fit for the team, reports suggest that Enzo Maresca’s side is not prioritizing the former Lille star as a potential signing for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Mikel Obi believes it would be a significant missed opportunity for Chelsea if they choose to overlook Osimhen.

Arsenal made a significant move towards the UEFA Champions League semi-finals with an impressive 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final clash at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night, April 8, 2025.

The Champions League match marked Real Madrid’s first competitive appearance at the Emirates Stadium, and the home team showcased a performance filled with energy, tactical discipline, and effective finishing.

Declan Rice emerged as a key player for the Gunners, delivering two remarkable free-kicks in the second half that shifted the momentum decisively in Arsenal’s favour.

The first half ended goalless, with both teams generating chances—Bukayo Saka creating problems for Real Madrid’s defense and Kylian Mbappé forcing a notable save from Arsenal’s goalkeeper, David Raya.

The first breakthrough occurred in the 59th minute when Rice expertly curled a free-kick over the wall and into the top corner, leaving Thibaut Courtois with no chance.

Just 11 minutes later, Rice struck again in the 70th minute with another well-executed free-kick, mirroring his previous effort and further solidifying Arsenal’s control of the match. The two free-kicks were a result of Saka being fouled near the penalty box.

Continuing to apply pressure, Mikel Merino made it 3-0 in the 75th minute. He seized upon a loose ball in the box following a corner scramble and calmly slotted it into the net, culminating a swift and decisive 16-minute period for Arsenal.

That's the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.