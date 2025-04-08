‘I Don’t Talk Carelessly – Saraki Addresses Coalition Talks With Top Politicians

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has debunked media reports about meeting with a select group of loyalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, to discuss the political landscape.

Naija News reported that an insider at the meeting who spoke with Daily Trust, Saraki made it clear that he had no intention of rejoining the APC, dismissing rumors to the contrary as attempts by specific APC figures to create confusion.

Saraki reportedly expressed skepticism about the ongoing efforts to form a new political party, suggesting that President Bola Tinubu’s political acumen would make it difficult for opposition forces to register a new party.

However, in a statement signed by Saraki’s Media Office in Abuja, Yusuph Olaniyonu, the former Senate President, dismissed the story and urged political associates and members of the public to disregard the fabrications and jaundiced views contained in the story.

Saraki also condemned the spin and manipulations that the opposition in Kwara State concocted from the story by manufacturing quotes alongside a graphic design of their own to create a fresh falsehood for circulation online.

The statement read, “It should be noted that the reporter of the story quoted unnamed sources and faceless individuals who he claimed attended a meeting with Dr. Saraki. He also sought the opinions of people who he did not tell the detail of the story he wanted them to respond to.

“We believe his story came from his misconception of why Dr. Saraki has refused to associate with or comment on the ongoing efforts by some politicians to form a coalition. It is equally obvious that he simply decided to package as a news story the permutations, projections, and calculations of some individuals who believe they could proffer a reason for the quiet stance of the former Senate President.

“Anybody who has associated closely with Dr Saraki will know that either in the public or private space, he does not speak carelessly and in a manner that can expose him to ridicule. He is always a careful and frugal speaker. The views expressed in that news story and the concocted graphic design in circulation do not represent the position of Dr. Saraki. He has nothing to do with them.

“We, therefore, call on well-meaning Nigerians to disregard and ignore the false claims contained either in the story published by the newspaper or the warped version of it being circulated online by elements of the opposition in Kwara State.”