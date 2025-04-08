Abure: ‘Labour Party Not A Ponzi Scheme’ – LP Reps Reveals Only Method To Remove Ogene As Caucus Leader

The House of Representatives Labour Party Caucus has dismissed as “laughable, naive, and misleading” the reported appointment of a new caucus leader by the embattled former national chairman of the party, Julius Abure.

This response follows an earlier statement from the caucus, which welcomed the Supreme Court judgment from last Friday and expressed readiness to work for the party’s internal peace and progress under the leadership of the National Caretaker Committee (NCC), headed by Senator Esther Nenadi Usman.

In a subsequent move, Abure announced the “sacking” of Afam Ogene as the caucus leader.

Reacting in a statement released on Tuesday, the Labour Party Reps emphasized that the position of caucus leader is not an office to be appointed; rather, the leader is elected by peers based on their leadership qualities and their capacity to represent the party and the people.

“On May 6, 2023, a 35-member Labour Party caucus in the 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives elected Hon. Afam Victor Ogene as its Leader. Ogene, a ranking member from the 7th Assembly, emerged as the Labour Party leader with 21 votes, after a keenly contested election,” the statement explained.

“Although 34 Members-Elect of the Party were present at the voting session, only 31 of them participated in the exercise, with the trio of Honourables Okey-Joe Onuakalusi, Obi Aguocha, and Professor Lilian Oby Orogbu abstaining, as they were responsible for conducting the exercise. So, only the members of the caucus who overwhelmingly elected him have the right to remove him as leader, not ‘an authoritarian power-thirsty individual who is still battling, without much success, to extricate himself from the muddy waters of multiple allegations of malfeasance,’” the statement, signed by Hon. Ogene, read.

The statement further remarked, “If Abure’s latest ill-advised tactics stem from the Caucus’ support for the Supreme Court judgment, which declared that Abure’s tenure had long expired, he is mistaken. This remains the majority stance of LP House of Representatives members, which will be reinforced on Wednesday, April 9, during the NEC/Stakeholders meeting convened by the Party’s National Leader, Mr. Peter Obi, and Governor Alex Otti.”

The caucus also took a strong stance against Abure’s leadership style, declaring, “We need to let Abure know, and boldly too, that the Labour Party is a credible organization, not a ponzi scheme, because sadly, everything about his leadership style revolves around forgery, money, and more money. From Ebonyi to Plateau, Ondo, Edo (where he embarrassed the party through his undignified episodes with the police), it’s all about slush funds and compromising the integrity of the office of the party’s national chairman. Even in Anambra last week, the mention of Abure’s name continues to emit a putrid smell of financial malfeasance.”

The caucus also challenged Abure to address ongoing controversies surrounding his leadership, stating, “He may wish to tell Nigerians and the world what is at the center of his feud with Eze Oko Splendour of Ebonyi State, Kenneth Imasuagbon in Edo, and the aspirants involved in last weekend’s Anambra LP gubernatorial farce.”

Highlighting Abure’s lack of accountability, the statement criticized him for failing to account for party finances from the 2023 general elections, despite raising significant funds from the sale of forms and off-season elections.

“It is appalling that a man who has yet to account for Party finances arising from the 2023 general elections, nor leaves any penny in the party’s account – despite raising hundreds of millions of naira – would be so engrossed in wanting to access funds belonging to the House of Representatives Caucus,” the statement read.

It concluded, “No sane organ of the party would entrust funds to the Supreme Court-sacked former national chairman, at least, not until he is able to cleanse himself of the twin evils of allegations of forgery and pilfering party funds levied against him by former national treasurer of the LP, Oluchi Oparah. Funds belonging to the caucus are intact and will only be deployed in a manner prescribed by members, not by the former chairman’s discretion.”

The Labour Party, the statement affirmed, deserves a fresh start with leadership that party faithful can proudly stand behind.