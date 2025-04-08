‘Your Papa No Try, Too Much Empty Promises’ – Eedris Abdulkareem Tells Seyi Tinubu

Veteran Nigerian musician, Eedris Abdulkareem, has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s administration, stating it is filled with empty promises.

Naija News reports that Abdulkareem, in a new song titled ‘Tell Your Papa,’ urged the son of the president, Seyi Tinubu, to present the plight of Nigerians to his father.

Recall that Seyi Tinubu, while addressing a gathering of youths in Adamawa State in March, described his father as the greatest president in Nigeria’s history, which sparked controversy online.

However, in his new song, Abdulkareem slammed Seyi, stressing that the president’s son was insensitive to the plight of Nigerians from economic hardship and insecurity.

The singer said Seyi should inform his father about the spate of kidnappings in Nigeria and numerous deaths over the current economic policies.

He said, “Seyi, tell your papa country hard. Tell your papa people dey die. Tell your papa this one don pass jagajaga.

“Seyi, how far? I swear your papa no try. Too much empty promises. On behalf of Nigerians, take our message to him; kidnappers dey kill Nigerians.

“Seyi, try travelling by road without your security make you feel the pains of fellow Nigerians. You dey fly private jets, insecurity no be your problem.”