Champions League: Declan Rice Helps Arsenal Stun Real Madrid In First-Ever Visit To Emirates Stadium

Arsenal made a significant move towards the UEFA Champions League semi-finals with an impressive 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final clash at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night, April 8, 2025.

The Champions League match marked Real Madrid’s first competitive appearance at the Emirates Stadium, and the home team showcased a performance filled with energy, tactical discipline, and effective finishing.

Declan Rice emerged as a key player for the Gunners, delivering two remarkable free-kicks in the second half that shifted the momentum decisively in Arsenal’s favour.

The first half ended goalless, with both teams generating chances—Bukayo Saka creating problems for Real Madrid’s defense and Kylian Mbappé forcing a notable save from Arsenal’s goalkeeper, David Raya.

The first breakthrough occurred in the 59th minute when Rice expertly curled a free-kick over the wall and into the top corner, leaving Thibaut Courtois with no chance.

Just 11 minutes later, Rice struck again in the 70th minute with another well-executed free-kick, mirroring his previous effort and further solidifying Arsenal’s control of the match. The two free-kicks were a result of Saka being fouled near the penalty box.

Continuing to apply pressure, Mikel Merino made it 3-0 in the 75th minute. He seized upon a loose ball in the box following a corner scramble and calmly slotted it into the net, culminating a swift and decisive 16-minute period for Arsenal.

Real Madrid faced challenges in finding their rhythm, as their attacking trio of Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, and Rodrygo struggled to penetrate Arsenal’s organized defense. Coach Carlo Ancelotti’s decision to deploy Federico Valverde and David Alaba as full-backs left some vulnerabilities on the flanks for the Spanish side.

The match featured a moment of controversy; in the first half, Arsenal players called for a penalty for a handball against Raúl Asencio. Referee Irfan Peljto reviewed the incident using VAR but ultimately opted not to award a penalty, a decision that generated discussion in the aftermath.

With a commanding 3-0 lead, Arsenal now head to the Santiago Bernabéu for the second leg on April 16, maintaining a strong advantage. On the other hand, Real Madrid will need to muster a remarkable comeback to keep their Champions League aspirations alive.

Meanwhile, in the second Champions League quarter-finals first-leg fixture which took place tonight, Inter Milan beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in Germany courtesy of goals from Lautaro Martínez in the 38th minute, and Davide Frattesi in the 88th minute. Bayern’s lone goal came from their veteran star, Thomas Müller.