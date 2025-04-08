Boko Haram Launching Attacks And Kidnapping People Almost On Daily Basis In Borno State – Gov. Zulum Cries Out

Governor Babagana Zulum has called for reinforced interventions in the war against Boko Haram and other insurgents in Borno State.

He lamented that Boko Haram now attacks and kidnaps people in many communities in Borno State almost on a daily basis without any confrontation from security forces.

Naija News reports Governor Zulum made the observation on Tuesday during Special Expanded Security Meeting (ESM) in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The meeting was attended by the General Officer Commanding 7 Div, Major General Abubakar Haruna, Sector Commanders, Commissioner of Police, heads of other security agencies, Shehu of Borno, Alh. Dr. Abubakar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi, Shehu of Bama, Emirs of Biu, Uba, Askira, Gwoza, while Shehu of Dikwa- and Emir of Shani were in absencia.

Zulum lamented that recent developments point to the fact that Borno State is losing ground in the fight against insurgency.

The Governor submitted that his administration has been very supportive of the military in the fight against Boko Haram and other terrorists leading to relative peace in the last three years, but the recent attacks and dislodgement of military formations in Wajirko, Sabon Gari in Damboa local government, Wulgo in Gamboru Ngala, Izge in Gwoza local government areas among other related killing of innocent civilians and security agencies calls for serious concern and a set back in the fragile state of Borno and the North East region.

He however commended the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the security agencies for their unwavering support in the fight against Boko Haram but stressed the need to strengthen efforts by equipping and deploying technological warfare to the military to stem the tide of all renewed attacks bedevilling parts of the sahelian Borno which shares international border with three African countries of Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

His words: “As I address this important gathering today, it is unfortunate that the renewed Boko Haram attacks and kidnappings in many communities almost on daily basis without confrontation signaled that Borno State is loosing ground.

” As you are all aware that my administration has been very supportive to the military and other security agencies in the fight against Boko Haram and other terrorists leading to a relative peace in the last three years, it is disheartening to note the recent attacks and dislodgement of military formations in Wajirko, Sabon Gari in Damboa local government, Wulgo in Gamboru Ngala, Izge in Gwoza local government areas among other related killing of innocent civilians and security agencies calls for serious concern, and it is a set back in the fragile state of Borno and the North East region.

” In as much as Borno Government under my leadership commend the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the security agencies for their unwavering support in the fight against Boko Haram, more efforts have to be put in place through equipping and deploying of technological warfare to the military to stem the tide of all renewed attacks bedevilling parts of the sahelian Borno which shares international border with three African countries of Chad, Niger and Cameroon,” Zulum stated.

Boko Haram In Control Of Three LGAs

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers at the meeting, the Shehu of Borno, commended the efforts of security agencies in the fight against terrorism, but emphasized that about three local government areas of Guzamala, Marte, Abbadam and some parts of Mobbar are still under the total control of Boko Haram, stressing that, most of these communities are without civil authority.

He appealed to the federal government to reconstruct the dilapidated and deplorable Biu-Damboa-Maiduguri, Maiduguri- Dikwa- Ngala, Maiduguri- Monguno-Kukawa and Biu -Damaturu federal roads among others.