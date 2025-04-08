Terrorists Are Being Sponsored To Wipe Out Some Communities In Plateau State – Mutfwang

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, has disclosed that some sponsored terrorist groups are behind the recent attacks and killings in Plateau State.

Governor Mutfwang made this known on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television.

Naija News reports the Governor also disclosed that over 50 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the attacks recorded in recent weeks.

It would be recalled that assailants struck in several communities in the Bokkos Local Government Area (LGA) of the North-Central state, displacing many and leaving a trail of destruction behind.

Speaking about the development, Mutfwang said the attack is being carried out by some unnamed terrorist groups who are being sponsored to wipe out some communities in the state.

He expressed hope that security forces can unveil those behind the attacks and restore peace in affected communities.

“I can tell you in all honesty that I cannot find any explanation other than genocide sponsored by terrorists. The question is, who are the persons behind the organisers of this terrorism? This is what the security agencies must help us to unravel.

“We must come to the point where we know the sponsors because it is not just the work of ordinary people. This is being sponsored from somewhere, and I am sure that in the coming days, the security agencies will work together – not at cross purposes but in unison – to be able to bring out the requisite intelligence that will help us to put this matter behind us,” the Governor said.