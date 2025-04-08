‘Your Cowardice Is Unacceptable, Act Before We Ask President Tinubu To Declare State Of Emergency’ – Ohanaeze Warns Southeast Governors

The apex Igbo Socio-Cultural Organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has warned that it may be forced to call on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in all the Southeast states.

The organization said political leaders in the region, particularly the Governors, have remained silent for too long in the face of the killings and general insecurity affecting the region.

Ohanaeze lamented that over 300 individuals have been brutally killed in the Southeast during the first quarter of 2025. It added that the heinous loss of life, compounded by the conspicuous conspiracy of silence exhibited by the Southeast Governors, represents a dual tragedy that the Igbo Nation categorically deems unacceptable.

The organization also alleged that Fulani herdsmen are responsible for the killings, and the silence of political leaders in the region represents a passive acceptance of a grim reality and the collapse of governance in the region.

Ohanaeze Indigbo, in the statement on Tuesday signed by its Deputy President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and made available to Naija News, therefore called for urgent and decisive action from the Governors of the Southeast in addressing the insecurity.

The statement added that failure to take necessary action would compel them to seek an intervention from President Bola Tinubu and advocate for the invocation of Section 305 of Nigeria’s Constitution to declare a state of emergency in the beleaguered states.

The group pointed out that killings in areas such as Ahuamufu and Okigwe in Enugu and Imo states, respectively, as well as Nkalaaha in Ebonyi State, Uturu in Abia State, and Umunze in Anambra State, must be met with unyielding resistance.

“We cannot afford further delays. It is utterly unacceptable that our defenseless farmers are denied access to their lands, creating a precarious situation that signals potential food insecurity and shortages for the year 2025. The fear now permeating our communities, which precludes families from returning for the upcoming Easter celebrations, underscores a dire need for immediate intervention.

“Investors are increasingly disillusioned, and the Southeast is losing its status as a viable economic destination. We, therefore, extend a clear and unwavering ultimatum: Southeast Governors must expel these killer herdsmen from our territories within 30 days. Failure to do so will compel us to appeal for a state of emergency in any state where a Governor is paralyzed by helplessness or incompetence, thus failing to provide adequate protection for the communities currently living under siege.

“Our demand is simple: the cold feet, cowardice, and half-heartedness surrounding the execution of constitutional responsibilities must end. It is time for our leaders especially the Southeast Governors to confront the continuous violence perpetuated by rogue elements within our region with the courage and commitment that history, our people, and the present moment demand.

“This is a definitive wake-up call for our governors to earnestly address the grievances of the people and to actively participate in restoring peace and security in the Southeast,” the statement added.