Mikel Obi Urges Chelsea Not To Miss Victor Osimhen’s Deal

Former Chelsea midfielder, Mikel Obi has emphasized that Chelsea cannot afford to let the opportunity to sign Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen slip away.

Victor Osimhen, who has been making headlines with his remarkable performances, was a target for the West London club last summer. However, negotiations fell through as Chelsea struggled to meet his hefty wage demands, leaving fans wondering what could have been.

Osimhen has been having a stellar season on loan at Galatasaray, the reigning champions of the Turkish Süper Lig. His contributions on the pitch are hard to ignore, as he has netted an impressive 27 goals and provided five assists in just 32 appearances across all competitions.

As Chelsea continue to seek reinforcement in their attacking lineup, the desire for a new target man remains critical, especially to support Senegal international Nicolas Jackson.

Despite Osimhen’s evident talent and fit for the team, reports suggest that Enzo Maresca’s side is not prioritizing the former Lille star as a potential signing for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Mikel Obi believes it would be a significant missed opportunity for Chelsea if they choose to overlook Osimhen.

Speaking passionately on the Obione podcast, he remarked, “Listen, it will be really sad if we don’t get a player who supported us as a kid and wants to wear the jersey of this football club. His idol is Didier Drogba, and it’s clear that he harbors ambitions to break records, win trophies, and help us reclaim our place among the elite. His mission would be to surpass Drogba’s legacies and achievements.

“If the club decides not to pursue this signing, then that’s their choice, and I wish them the best. However, the positive takeaway is that the pathway to Osimhen is still clear; we know where we left things off. The club could simply pick up the phone and bring him in. It’s time to make the move!”