Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 27th March, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 27th March, 2025

The Presidency has insisted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not remove but only suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

The Special Assistant to Tinubu on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, made this known on Wednesday while reacting to former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi’s comment at the birthday colloquium of former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, while reacting to the declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State by Tinubu, lamented that democracy under the present administration has collapsed.

Reacting, Dada described Peter Obi as a hypocrite and dangerously mischievous for crediting Obasanjo as the foundation layer of democracy.

According to him, democracy collapsed in Rivers when Fubara on 29th October, 2023 created an illegal 4-man state assembly and his private Speaker and later on demolished the parliament building unilaterally.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has stated that he is uncertain about whether he will contest the presidency in 2027 against incumbent, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In a forthcoming interview for the television show Untold Stories with Adesuwa Giwa-Osagie, Atiku responded to questions about his potential candidacy.

Despite previously announcing the formation of a coalition of opposition leaders aimed at challenging President Bola Tinubu in 2027, Atiku emphasized that a viable platform is essential before making any decisions.

Atiku, the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), acknowledged the growing speculation surrounding who would lead the coalition, with figures like former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai being considered key contenders.

However, when asked if he would run for president again, Atiku replied, “I don’t know because there has to be, first of all, a viable platform, more than any other time in the political history of this country, particularly since the return of democracy.”

The Government of Rivers State has announced the immediate suspension of all political officeholders and appointees throughout the state.

Naija News reports that the development was confirmed in a statement released on Wednesday, March 26, by the Chief of Staff to the Administrator of Rivers State, which indicates that this suspension follows the authority granted to the state’s Administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, by President Bola Tinubu.

The officials affected by this suspension include:

– The Secretary to the State Government (SSG)

– The Chief of Staff

– All Honourable Commissioners

– Chairpersons and members of boards, councils of agencies, commissions, institutions, and parastatals

– All Special Advisers, Special Assistants, and Senior Special Assistants

Additionally, the statement instructed the suspended officials to transfer their responsibilities to the Permanent Secretaries within their respective ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

In cases where no Permanent Secretary is in place, the most senior Director or Head of Administration is to take over.

This directive takes effect on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday confirmed that petitioners seeking the recall of Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan have updated their records as required by law.

INEC said the petitioners have updated their contact details by providing their telephone numbers and email addresses.

To this end, the electoral commission said it has resumed the process of recalling Senator Natasha.

Naija News reports that the INEC statement signed by its National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, said the next step is to scrutinize the list of signatories submitted by the petitioners to ensure the petition was actually signed by more than half of the registered voters in her constituency.

Similarly, INEC, in another letter dated March 26 and signed by its Secretary, Mrs Rose Oriaran Anthony, has forwarded a notice to Senator Natasha and copied the leadership of the National Assembly, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, confirming that the commission has commenced recall proceedings against her.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has vowed to ensure that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, fails in his presidential ambition.

Naija News reports that Atiku addressed his decision not to select Wike as his running mate in the 2023 election, stating that he has no regrets.

In an interview for the television show Untold Stories with Adesuwa Giwa-Osagie, Atiku responded to questions regarding the leadership crisis in the PDP that followed his choice.

Many observers speculated that the decision to overlook Wike, who had led a rebellion within the PDP along with five other governors, contributed to Atiku’s loss in the election. Wike later boasted about working against Atiku and delivering Rivers State for President Bola Tinubu.

When asked if he regretted not picking Wike, Atiku responded firmly: “No, not at all.”

Atiku explained that his decision was rooted in the process followed within the party, recalling the criticism he faced in 2019 for allegedly failing to consult widely when selecting Peter Obi as his running mate.

Reacting through his media aide, Lere Olayinka, Wike said he has no regret that Atiku refused to pick him as his running mate during the build-up to the 2023 presidential election.

He admitted to playing a role in Atiku’s defeat in the 2023 election and vowed to ensure his defeat in future elections.

The Nigerian government has finally begun the disbursement of the newly approved ₦77,000 monthly allowance for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, ending months of uncertainty and frustration.

Several corps members received credit alerts reflecting the increased stipend, marking the resolution of the long-standing delay.

Naija News understands that this decision comes just days after the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, assured Nigerians in an interview on Channels TV that the backlog of payments would be cleared by the end of March.

For months, the disbursement of the new allowance had been stalled, with the government citing budgetary constraints and bureaucratic delays.

The Minister emphasized that while President Bola Tinubu had approved the allowance months ago, the disbursement was contingent on the inclusion of budgetary allocations, which had not been in place at the time of the announcement.

The President Bola Tinubu-led government, on Wednesday, declared the 31st of March (Monday) and 1st of April, 2025 (Tuesday) as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this in a statement by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Magdalene Ajani.

Tunji-Ojo, in the announcement, congratulated all Muslims for the successful completion of the fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.

He urged all Muslims to “embrace the virtues of self-discipline, compassion, generosity and peace, emphasising the importance of love, forgiveness, and solidarity in building a harmonious society.”

Tunji-Ojo called on Nigerians to use this festive period to pray for peace, stability, and prosperity of the nation.

Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai, has recounted her experience after being asked to pay $1,200 for a friend’s wedding aso-ebi in Lagos.

Naija News reports that the thespian in a post via her Instagram page on March 26, 2025, expressed displeasure over the sale of aso-ebi in dollars.

Lilian explained she had eagerly congratulated her friend upon receiving the wedding invitation before discovering the cost of the chosen fabric.

Veteran Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2face, may soon officially get married to his new lover, Natasha Osawaru, after his marriage to Annie Idibia hit the rocks.

Naija News reports the relationship between 2Face and Natasha has attracted its own fair share of controversies, but the two lovebirds seem to be unconcerned.

Recently, a video of the lovers emerged online as they visited popular Abuja-based clothier, Seyi Vodi, and Natasha was caught on tape casually asking when the wedding dress would be ready.

Insiders quoted by Nigerian Tribune also disclosed that Natasha has her sight fully set on marrying the singer officially and may soon get her wish of becoming Mrs Idibia.

Industry insiders speculate that a traditional wedding may be in the works before the end of the year.

Family sources, however, suggest 2baba’s mother is strongly opposed to her son’s new relationship and has reportedly vowed not to give her blessing to the marriage.

The sources claim she remains supportive of Annie and believes Natasha’s presence is causing further division.

Despite the opposition, 2Baba appears unfazed. The music icon, known for his calm demeanor, has yet to make any public statement about his wedding plans. However, those close to him suggest he is resolute in his decision to move on with Natasha.

Nigerian defender, Ola Aina remains hopeful that the Super Eagles will secure a spot in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite facing a challenging hurdle in their qualifying campaign.

In a recent match held at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, the Super Eagles were unable to clinch victory, settling for a 1-1 draw against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

The draw has left the Super Eagles in a perilous position, currently sitting fourth in Group C and trailing the group leaders, South Africa, by six points.

Nevertheless, Ola Aina, who plays for Nottingham Forest, expressed his unwavering faith in the team’s potential to rise to the occasion. In a message shared on Snapchat, he confidently asserted, “We will make this World Cup, chill,” highlighting the team’s resilience and determination.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.