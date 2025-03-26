Ola Aina Insists Super Eagles Of Nigeria Will Qualify For 2026 FIFA World Cup

Nigerian defender, Ola Aina remains hopeful that the Super Eagles will secure a spot in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite facing a challenging hurdle in their qualifying campaign.

In a recent match held at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, the Super Eagles were unable to clinch victory, settling for a 1-1 draw against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

The draw has left the Super Eagles in a perilous position, currently sitting fourth in Group C and trailing the group leaders, South Africa, by six points.

Nevertheless, Ola Aina, who plays for Nottingham Forest, expressed his unwavering faith in the team’s potential to rise to the occasion. In a message shared on Snapchat, he confidently asserted, “We will make this World Cup, chill,” highlighting the team’s resilience and determination.

Looking ahead, the Super Eagles are set to face Rwanda when their qualifying campaign resumes in September, and fans are eager to see how the team will respond.

In the aftermath of the draw with Zimbabwe, Super Eagles coach Éric Chelle addressed his controversial tactical decisions during the match. Chelle deployed a 4-4-2 formation that required several players to step outside their traditional roles.

Notably, Ola Aina, who typically excels as a right-back, was positioned at left-back. Ademola Lookman, primarily a winger, was tasked with playing in a central role, while Samuel Chukwueze was moved into a midfield position.

Defending his choices in a post-match press conference, Chelle said, “I wanted to implement a diamond formation, as I believe it allows us to find Lookman effectively between the lines, in that number 10 space. We had opportunities to score, which indicates that this system has its merits.”

Chelle acknowledged the challenges presented by the unconventional positioning, stating, “Chukwueze played centrally, yet at times he found himself wide. As for Ola Aina, he adapted well to the left side and executed his role effectively.”

The coach reflected on the difficulties faced in the final moments of the match, recognizing that conceding a late equalizer was disappointing but emphasized the overall competitive spirit displayed by his players. “It was a tough finish, and ending with a draw was frustrating, but we performed well in many aspects,” he added.