BREAKING: Rivers Sole Administrator Suspends All Political Appointees

The Government of Rivers State has announced the immediate suspension of all political officeholders and appointees throughout the state.

Naija News reports that the development was confirmed in a statement released on Wednesday, March 26, by the Chief of Staff to the Administrator of Rivers State, which indicates that this suspension follows the authority granted to the state’s Administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, by President Bola Tinubu.

Additionally, the statement instructed the suspended officials to transfer their responsibilities to the Permanent Secretaries within their respective ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

In cases where no Permanent Secretary is in place, the most senior Director or Head of Administration is to take over.

This directive takes effect on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

See the full statement below:

“Government of Rivers State

Government Special Announcement

The Rivers State Government Announces the Suspension of Political Office Holders and Appointees in Rivers State.

This is Pursuant to the Powers Conferred on the Administrator of Rivers State, His Excellency, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok Ete Ekwe Ibas Cfr, by the President, His Excellency, Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Gcfr

This Suspension Takes Effect From Wednesday, March 26, 2025 the Affected Officers Are to Hand Over to the Permanent Secretaries in Their Mdas. Where There May Be No Permanent Secretary, They Are to Hand Over to the Most Senior Director/head of Administration.”