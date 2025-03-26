‘Fubara Remains Governor’ – Presidency Insists, Knocks ‘Dangerous’ Peter Obi

The Presidency has insisted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not remove but only suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

The Special Assistant to Tinubu on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, made this known on Wednesday while reacting to former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi’s comment at the birthday colloquium of former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, while reacting to the declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State by Tinubu, lamented that democracy under the present administration has collapsed.

Reacting, Dada described Peter Obi as a hypocrite and dangerously mischievous for crediting Obasanjo as the foundation layer of democracy.

According to him, democracy collapsed in Rivers when Fubara on 29th October, 2023 created an illegal 4-man state assembly and his private Speaker and later on demolished the parliament building unilaterally.

His statement read: “It is now a fact that Peter Obi only loves creating content of hypocrisy for his base and at the colloquium he didn’t disappoint as usual.

“Mr Obi said democracy under the Tinubu administration has collapsed simply because President Tinubu proclaimed a state of emergency in Rivers State to prevent further deterioration of the political crisis in the state that was already spilling onto the streets and endangering our national assets.

“Obi bizarrely credited Obasanjo as the foundation layer of democracy! What was his reason? That OBJ ‘saved’ him from impeachment.

“First, it appears Peter Obi cannot differentiate between IMPEACHMENT and SUSPENSION. Maybe I’ll have to take him through a brief tutorial:

– President Bola Tinubu did not remove or impeach any elected individual. The President invoked the constitutional power given to him in section 305 to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State.

– In the constitution, the essence of an emergency declaration is to tackle the cause of the emergency and also restore normalcy by deploying every possible means, which MUST be approved by the NASS.

– Both the Rivers Governor and the State Assembly are the actors leading to the creation of the emergency situation. This is why their suspension (AND NOT IMPEACHMENT) for a while became necessary. Fubara remains governor, although he’s currently not exercising the executive powers bestowed on him by the constitution. Same with the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

– President Tinubu simply took steps to save democracy in Rivers State. It is also a dull man who doesn’t understand what democracy is all about that will claim he collapsed democracy.

– Democracy collapsed in Rivers when Fubara on 29th October, 2023 created an illegal 4-man state assembly and his private Speaker and later on demolished the parliament building unilaterally. Since then, he basically governed without a parliament which is what constitutes a DEMOCRACY. Without a Parliament, the executive head would just be a DICTATOR or a MONARCH with no one to answer to. When that was the case in Rivers and a governor spent public funds for 14 months without appropriation, Peter Obi and the defenders of democracy were all QUIET.

“Tell me about premium hypocrisy again.

“”Mr Peter Obi eulogising former President Obasanjo as a good Democrat for “trying” to save him from impeachment in 2006 is not only laughable but shows that Obi has short memory or is dangerously mischievous.

“In case Obi has forgotten, let me remind him:

– It was under OBJ that the 2003 election his party APGA won was stolen by the PD through OBJ’s aide who was the unseen godfather operating from Aso Villa.

– He was only able to recover his mandate when the godfather (OBJ aide) who brazenly stole his victory fell out with their godson Ngige and teamed up with him to reclaim his mandate through the courts.

– OBJ’s aide in 2006 plotted Mr Obi’s impeachment and he was served impeachment notice by the lawmakers two days after OBJ visited Anambra State. The lawmakers under two weeks concluded the impeachment in a hotel in Asaba, Delta states. So, that OBJ called you does not mean he saved you from impeachment.

“Finally, Mr Obi may not know that he had COLLAPSED DEMOCRACY in Anambra State when he was governor and for 7 years, and 10 months used Sole Administrators not known to our constitution to administer the 21 LGAs in Anambra State. The LGAs had no Legislative Council (which makes the LGA administration DEMOCRATIC) nor did they receive any FAAC allocation directly. Mr Obi colonised everything.

“Peter Obi needs a Doctorate Degree in Hypocritical Science!”