‘Serial Presidential Election Contester, I Will Make Sure You Fail Again’ – Wike Tells Atiku

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has vowed to ensure that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, fails in his presidential ambition.

Naija News reports that Atiku addressed his decision not to select Wike as his running mate in the 2023 election, stating that he has no regrets.

In an interview for the television show Untold Stories with Adesuwa Giwa-Osagie, Atiku responded to questions regarding the leadership crisis in the PDP that followed his choice.

Many observers speculated that the decision to overlook Wike, who had led a rebellion within the PDP along with five other governors, contributed to Atiku’s loss in the election. Wike later boasted about working against Atiku and delivering Rivers State for President Bola Tinubu.

When asked if he regretted not picking Wike, Atiku responded firmly: “No, not at all.”

Atiku explained that his decision was rooted in the process followed within the party, recalling the criticism he faced in 2019 for allegedly failing to consult widely when selecting Peter Obi as his running mate.

Reacting through his media aide, Lere Olayinka, Wike said he has no regret that Atiku refused to pick him as his running mate during the build-up to the 2023 presidential election.

He admitted to playing a role in Atiku’s defeat in the 2023 election and vowed to ensure his defeat in future elections.

In the post via 𝕏, Lere wrote, “Two years after making the @OfficialPDPNig lose a presidential election it could have won, @atiku is giving reasons he did not pick @GovWike as his running mate and that he has no regrets.

“Someone should tell our serial presidential election contester that Wike also has no regret for ensuring that he failed in the election and will make sure that he fails again and again.”