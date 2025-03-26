Why I Did Not Pick Wike As My Running Mate In 2023 – Atiku Finally Reveals

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has addressed his decision not to select the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as his running mate in the 2023 election, stating that he has no regrets about the decision.

In a forthcoming interview for the television show Untold Stories with Adesuwa Giwa-Osagie, which is set to air today but was obtained by Daily Trust, Atiku responded to questions regarding the leadership crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that followed his choice.

Many observers speculated that the decision to overlook Wike, who had led a rebellion within the PDP along with five other governors, contributed to Atiku’s loss in the election. Wike later boasted about working against Atiku and delivering Rivers State for President Bola Tinubu.

When asked if he regretted not picking Wike, Atiku responded firmly: “No, not at all.”

Atiku explained that his decision was rooted in the process followed within the party, recalling the criticism he faced in 2019 for allegedly failing to consult widely when selecting Peter Obi as his running mate.

Atiku shared that after securing the PDP ticket in Port Harcourt, he consulted with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who advised him to pick a running mate from the South-East instead of the South-West.

Atiku said that Obasanjo suggested prominent figures like Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Charles Soludo, but both were not members of the PDP.

Eventually, Atiku chose Peter Obi, a member of the party, who was also suggested by Obasanjo. After consulting with party leaders and governors, including Wike and Aminu Tambuwal, Atiku was assured there were no objections to Obi being chosen as his running mate. However, he was later criticized for not consulting enough within the party.

Atiku stated that in 2023 he decided to give the party more involvement in the selection process, asking them to set up a committee to recommend three possible running mates.

According to Atiku, the committee suggested three names: Ifeanyi Okowa as the first choice, Wike as the second, and Udom Emmanuel as the third.

Atiku opted for the first choice, Okowa, explaining that his decision not to choose Wike was simply because he was the second choice on the list.