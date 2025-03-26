Natasha Wants To Marry 2face, Faces Strong Opposition From Singer’s Mother – Sources

Veteran Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2face, may soon officially get married to his new lover, Natasha Osawaru, after his marriage to Annie Idibia hit the rocks.

Naija News reports the relationship between 2Face and Natasha has attracted its own fair share of controversies, but the two lovebirds seem to be unconcerned.

Recently, a video of the lovers emerged online as they visited popular Abuja-based clothier, Seyi Vodi, and Natasha was caught on tape casually asking when the wedding dress would be ready.

Insiders quoted by Nigerian Tribune also disclosed that Natasha has her sight fully set on marrying the singer officially and may soon get her wish of becoming Mrs Idibia.

Industry insiders speculate that a traditional wedding may be in the works before the end of the year.

“She’s not here to play. She wants to be the legal Mrs. Idibia, and from all indications, she might get her wish soon,” a close source disclosed.

Idibia Family’s Position

Family sources, however, suggest 2baba’s mother is strongly opposed to her son’s new relationship and has reportedly vowed not to give her blessing to the marriage.

The sources claim she remains supportive of Annie and believes Natasha’s presence is causing further division.

Despite the opposition, 2Baba appears unfazed. The music icon, known for his calm demeanor, has yet to make any public statement about his wedding plans. However, those close to him suggest he is resolute in his decision to move on with Natasha.