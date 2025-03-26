Atiku Opens Up On Contesting Against Tinubu In 2027

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has stated that he is uncertain about whether he will contest the presidency in 2027 against incumbent, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In a forthcoming interview for the television show Untold Stories with Adesuwa Giwa-Osagie, scheduled to air today, Atiku responded to questions about his potential candidacy.

Despite previously announcing the formation of a coalition of opposition leaders aimed at challenging President Bola Tinubu in 2027, Atiku emphasized that a viable platform is essential before making any decisions.

Atiku, the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), acknowledged the growing speculation surrounding who would lead the coalition, with figures like former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai being considered key contenders.

However, when asked if he would run for president again, Atiku replied, “I don’t know because there has to be, first of all, a viable platform, more than any other time in the political history of this country, particularly since the return of democracy.”

Atiku, who has contested the presidency six times, did not completely rule out the possibility of running in 2027.

He emphasized the country’s pressing need for experienced and credible leadership, stating, “I have not seen Nigeria in dire need of, you know, an experienced and credible leadership than this time.”

Reflecting on the political landscape, Atiku recalled the merger of opposition figures in 2014, where multiple candidates ran for president, and the eventual consensus around one candidate who was supported by all and won. He suggested that such unity could be replicated in the 2027 election.

Atiku also echoed former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s concerns about the deterioration of Nigeria’s democracy, agreeing that the situation is “very dire.”

He expressed his disappointment with the country’s political leadership, noting that despite many individuals from the current generation having served as governors or senators, there has been little improvement in governance at the state level, which left him “a little bit distressed.”