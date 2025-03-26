‘You Guys Are Doing Too Much’ – Nollywood Actress, Lilian Afegbai In Shock Over $1200 Aso-ebi

Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai, has recounted her experience after being asked to pay $1,200 for a friend’s wedding aso-ebi in Lagos.

Naija News reports that the thespian in a post via her Instagram page on March 26, 2025, expressed displeasure over the sale of aso-ebi in dollars.

Lilian explained she had eagerly congratulated her friend upon receiving the wedding invitation before discovering the cost of the chosen fabric.

She said, “Una Don dey sell aso ebi in dollars for Lagos? You people sell aso ebi for your own wedding in dollars now? You guys are doing too much!

“I was on my own when a friend of mine sent me an invitation to her wedding, after which I congratulated her happily. I checked the date to make sure the date didn’t clash with timing, that’s how I checked the price and saw 1200, I initially thought the price was in Naira, thinking, ‘shey she’s doing giveaway?’”

In other news, veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, has clarified that his marriage to four wives did not happen simultaneously.

Naija News reports that the thespian, while featuring in a recent episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, said he was married to two women but lost them and then married another two.

Kosoko attributed his wives and children’s understanding to a peaceful polygamous family.

The movie star added that he is not advocating polygamy because not everyone could be as lucky as him.