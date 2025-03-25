Polygamy: ‘Not Everybody Can Be Lucky Like Me’ – Jide Kosoko Clarifies Marriage To Four Women

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, has clarified his marriage to four wives did not happen simultaneously.

Naija News reports that the thespian while featuring in a recent episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, said he was married to two women but lost them and then married another two.

Kosoko attributed his wives and children’s understanding to a peaceful polygamous family.

The movie star added that he is not advocating polygamy because not everyone could be as lucky as him.

He said, “I didn’t have four wives at the same time o! Don’t get it wrong because people are not getting it. I had two, I lost them. I married another two.

“I am not supporting polygamy. Not everybody can be this lucky. Do you know that in some polygamous homes, you have mothers with different children, and your own daughter’s or child’s birthday is tomorrow? Fortunately, we celebrated it elaborately. But when it comes to another child’s birthday, and I am not buoyant enough, my children and their mothers understand that with me.

“If it’s your birthday and I have money, I will do it. If your own comes when I don’t have money, that’s your fate. It’s a matter of luck with me. But you must have shown them that you love them all. You must have given them that love in other ways, so when it’s not coming at that material time, they will easily understand.

“Another one will tell me, ‘Daddy, anytime you get money, you still need to buy me something for my birthday.’ I will say, ‘By God’s grace, remind me.’ And when the money comes and they remind me, I give them what they ought to have gotten for their birthday.

“But don’t tell me that because I bought something for your co-wife’s son, I must also buy for your son. If you do so, you lose it. I won’t buy. That’s not the way I operate.”