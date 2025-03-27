‘I Was Shocked When Nicki Minaj Replied My Message’ – Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has said he was shocked waking up to see a reply of his message to U.S. rapper, Nicki Minaj, about a music collaboration.

Naija News reports that Davido and Nicki Minaj collaborated on the Nigerian singer’s 2020 hit song ‘Holy Ground’ and the rapper’s anniversary album last year.

In a recent episode of the Bootleg Kev podcast, Davido revealed that he has never met Nicki Minaj despite collaborating twice on songs.

He said, “You know the crazy thing? I have never met her [Nicki Minaj]. It’s crazy. We speak on the phone all the time. The first time we linked was through DM.

“I noticed that she was following me, and I texted her. I woke up the next morning and saw her reply. I was shocked. I told her I had a song for us, and she said she was interested. I think it was 2019 or 2020. I sent her the record, and two days later, she sent me her verse.

“We went to L.A. to shoot the video, but it didn’t work out because she was having her baby at that time. But we’ve always been close since then. She hit me again with the record last year for Pink 3, I think her anniversary album. She’s always supportive. She’s amazing.”