Actor Kunle Remi Shares Thoughts As Wife, Tiwi Welcome First Child

Renowned Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi, has taken to social media as his wife delivered their first child as a couple.

In a series of posts on the internet, Kunle Remi shared insights into the medical challenges he and his wife, Tiwi, faced following the birth of their first child.

Naija News reports that the announcement of their newborn was made on Wednesday through Remi’s Instagram account, where the actor reflected on their experience, which involved a challenging medical diagnosis, extended periods of bed rest, and 80 days spent in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The actor emphasized that their journey serves as a testament to the unwavering faithfulness and reliability of God throughout their trials.

Sharing his thought about God in the process, the actor wrote: “From unexpected and unsettling medical discovery to complete bed rest. From juggling demanding work schedules to hopping on flights, both locally and internationally.

“From an early arrival to the unfolding of God’s perfect timing. From waiting, countless NICU visits, and clinging to God for 11 weeks and 3 days (that is 80 days of faith).

“Our story is living proof that God is God, unfailing, unwavering, and faithful till the very end. We have been blessed with a WONDER. We have been blessed with EEMI OLUWA (the BREATH OF GOD).’

In another post via his Instagram page, Remi wrote: “This Joy we have! I still don’t even understand how God works but he shows up and shows off!

“TiWI AN ANGEL. Just after happy new year, WONDER was born at 26weeks! We are telling this story a page at a time.”