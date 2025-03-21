Fubara’s Suspension: ‘This Ayes And Nays Is A Camouflage, It Doesn’t Work’ – Ex- Minister

Nigeria’s former Agriculture Minister, Audu Ogbeh, has expressed strong disapproval of the voice vote used by members of the National Assembly to approve President Bola Tinubu’s emergency rule proclamation for Rivers State.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today program, Ogbe argued that the “ayes and nays” method does not clearly reflect the position or moral authority of individual lawmakers.

“The ayes and nays do not give us a clear picture of the position and the moral authority of individual senators or members of the House.

“Nobody should hide under a shadow – if you want a vote, say so; if you don’t want it, say so, but this ayes and nays is a camouflage, it doesn’t work,” the 77-year-old stated

Reflecting on his time as the deputy speaker of the House of Assembly in Benue State between 1979 and 1982, Ogbeh recalled how individual voting was implemented for crucial bills and motions.

Naija News reports that he suggested that the National Assembly should consider adopting a similar system to ensure greater transparency in future votes.

Ogbeh, who served as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party from 2001 to 2005, recommended that the National Assembly explore technological tools for individual voting.

“When the matter came before the National Assembly for voting, I would like to suggest to the National Assembly to install a capacity in the future for individual voting which they can print out; not ayes and nays, because someday, 10 to 20 years from now, their children and grandchildren and researchers would like to find out how individuals voted on particular bills,” he explained.

On the issue of the state of emergency in Rivers State, Ogbeh opposed the imposition of federal rule, suggesting that President Tinubu should have instead called on respected Nigerians to mediate the ongoing political crisis and urged the warring parties to resolve their differences peacefully.

“Rivers State is bigger than any individual. We as a country and as countrymen are not interested in watching a situation where Rivers State and the entire Niger Delta will go up in flames,” Ogbeh said, emphasizing the importance of peace in the region.

He also underscored the crucial role the Niger Delta has played in sustaining Nigeria’s economy, stating, “Nigeria has lived off the Niger Delta for 40 years. We appreciate what they have done for Nigeria because their oil has been fuelling our expenditure. Nobody wants a crisis in the Niger Delta.”