Burna Boy: I Failed To Deliver After Promising A Lady House In Exchange For S3x – Orezi

Nigerian singer, Orezi, has weighed in on the recent Lamborghini scandal between Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy and popular socialite, Sophia Egbueje.

Naija News reports that Orezi, in an interview with Echo Room, revealed he had once promised to buy a house for a lady in exchange for sex but failed to deliver.

According to him, it is okay for men not to fulfil their promises to women, emphasising that women also renege on their promise to be faithful.

He said, “I’m not part of the Lamborghini boys. I have never promised a lady anything worth N300 million. Am I crazy?

“I once promised a lady a house but I didn’t deliver. Why would I buy her a house? For what? Ladies also promise to be faithful to one partner and they often fail. So, let every gender keep promising. It’s a dog eat dog world [laughs].”

In a related development, Nollywood actress, Queeneth Agbor, in a recent interview with Punch berated those condemning Sophia. She insisted that men who cannot keep to their words have gutter behaviour.

The thespian argued that Sophia’s only crime was taking the words of a horny man seriously.

Asked what she would have done differently in Sophia’s position, Agbor clarified that her approach would have been more calculated. “The difference between us is I am more of an action person! I don’t trust words not even the word of the president of the most powerful country, talk less of the word of a horny man. Hell no! The only word I trust is the word of God”, she stated