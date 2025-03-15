Burna Boy: Men That Cannot Keep To Their Words Have Gutter Behaviour – Queeneth Agbor

Nollywood actress, Queeneth Agbor, has weighed in on the recent Lamborghini scandal between Afrobeats superstar, Burna Boy and popular socialite, Sophia.

Speaking to Punch, Agor berated those condemning Sophia. She insisted that men who cannot keep to their words have gutter behaviour.

The thespian argued that Sophia’s only crime was taking the words of a horny man seriously.

She said, “He or she without sin should cast the first stone! I dislike wealthy men with poor mentality. Men that can’t keep to their words — that’s very gutter behaviour. As a man or woman, your word should be your bond, regardless of the situation. People do worse for just Indomie and egg. Her only crime was taking the words of a horny man without integrity seriously. She should have collected the keys to her Lamborghini before any ‘clito’ business transaction.”

Asked what she would have done differently in Sophia’s position, Agbor clarified that her approach would have been more calculated. “The difference between us is I am more of an action person! I don’t trust words not even the word of the president of the most powerful country, talk less of the word of a horny man. Hell no! The only word I trust is the word of God”, she stated.

Reflecting on her past relationships, the actress claims she has no regrets. She said, “I don’t have any ex, so I have zero regrets! Like you said, past! So the past remains in the past, never to be remembered.”