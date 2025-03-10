Another RSIEC Commissioner Resigns In Rivers State

Another member of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Ibierembo Everlyn Thompson, has tendered her resignation from the electoral body.

Naija News reports that Thompson’s resignation marks the third from the RSIEC, following a 48-hour ultimatum issued by the Rivers State House of Assembly to the commission’s chairman, Justice Adolphus Enebeli (retired), to appear before the legislative body last week.

She referenced the recent Supreme Court ruling concerning the local government elections scheduled for October 5, 2024, in the state.

After the initial deadline lapsed on Friday, the Assembly granted an additional 72-hour extension for the chairman and his commissioners to clarify the funding sources for the elections.

The Supreme Court had previously determined that the election was conducted in contravention of the Electoral Act and other pertinent regulations.

In anticipation of a potential bench warrant from the House of Assembly, led by Martin Amaewhule, two other commissioners, Lazberry Nnah and Professor Simeon Weli, had resigned earlier, also citing the Supreme Court ruling that invalidated the election.

In her resignation letter dated March 9, 2025, addressed to the RSIEC chairman, Thompson expressed:

“I write to formally resign my appointment as a member of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission in charge of Transport, Logistics, and Stores.

“This decision was necessitated by the recent judgment from the Supreme Court of Nigeria, which annulled the October 5, 2024, local government council elections in Rivers State, and the subsequent developments within the state.

“I remain deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve, as well as the valuable experiences and insights gained during my tenure. I wish the Commission the very best.”

Her resignation was officially confirmed on Monday.