Babbe Youths Endorse Oil Exploration In Ogoniland, Urge Tinubu To Caution Wike, Rivers Speaker

The Babbe Youths in Rivers State have declared their full support for the resumption of oil exploration in Ogoniland, while calling on President Bola Tinubu to check the influence of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, in the state’s governance.

Naija News reports that the youths made their stance known at the Presidential Dialogue and Consultation Committee on Oil and Gas Exploration in Ogoniland, held in Bori on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Speaking on behalf of the youths, Effort Ndeesor reaffirmed their support for oil exploration in Ogoniland but emphasized that youths must be actively involved in the process to ensure meaningful participation and benefits for local communities.

“The youths are key stakeholders in this process and must be given a say in how oil exploration is handled in our land,” Ndeesor said.

Call For Non-Interference In Rivers Governance

Beyond oil exploration, Ndeesor called on President Tinubu to caution Wike and Amaewhule against interfering with the governance of Rivers State.

He noted that Governor Siminalayi Fubara must be allowed to focus on development projects without undue political distractions, warning that any attempt to undermine the governor would be resisted.

“Nobody can remove the first elected governor from Rivers South-East Senatorial District. Ogonis stand united with our Opobo brothers and will continue to support Governor Fubara’s administration,” he added.

Civil Society Groups Lend Support

The Rivers State Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) also weighed in on the matter, urging an end to political distractions that could derail development in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the CSOs, Solomon Lenu emphasized that Governor Fubara has demonstrated a strong commitment to the growth of Rivers State, and must be given the necessary support to succeed.

“The crisis in Rivers is not in the best interest of the state or the Ogoni people. It is a needless distraction that hinders progress. We urge our brothers and sisters to support the governor in delivering development,” Lenu stated.

He further warned that any attempts to disrupt the peace in the state would be lawfully resisted.

“Enough is enough. We won’t allow anyone to destabilize Rivers State. While we received the Supreme Court judgment with mixed feelings, we remain committed to upholding the rule of law,” he added.

‘Respect The People’s Choice’ – Babbe Youth Leader

Another prominent Babbe youth leader, Felix Lebabari Legbara, condemned the ongoing political maneuvering in Rivers State, describing it as a direct threat to democracy.

Legbara expressed dissatisfaction with President Tinubu’s silence on the matter and urged him to act decisively to stop any plots against the duly elected governor.

“The people of Rivers have spoken through the ballot, and their choice must be respected. Nobody can become governor through the backdoor,” Legbara declared.

He further called on Tinubu to call Wike to order, stating that Rivers State deserves stability, not political interference.

“The will of the people must be upheld. Governor Fubara was elected by Rivers people, and no amount of external influence should change that,” he said.