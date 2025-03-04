Nollywood Actor Accuses Wife Of Sleeping With 21 Men

Content creator and actor Ijoba Lande has claimed that his wife slept with different men while they were married.

Speaking via a viral video, the actor alleged that his wife had relationships with 21 men within the film industry. He expressed deep pain, stating that these individuals were people he knew and respected.

He said that he has video evidence to back his claim, however, would not name the men involved because of his safety.

Lande claimed that powerful men are involved, adding that if he mention names he might not make it home alive.

Ijoba Lande also lamented that the woman he once admired had betrayed him deeply, saying, “The woman I once called the best woman in the world is worse than a dog.”

This revelation comes months after the actor was declared missing for four days and later found in the Igando area of Lagos State following public concern raised by his wife and friends.

Meanwhile veteran Nollywood actress, Mama Ereko has shared some traumatic incidents that occurred while she was married to her late husband.

Speaking in an interview with Talk2dunnis TV, the thespian disclosed that she was emotionally abused by her late husband.

She lamented that she also had to bear with his infidelity, explaining that he would bring his girlfriends home, even when she was present.

She recalled being sent on errands to accommodate her husband’s mistresses, who would often spend the night in their home.

Mama Ereko, however stated that she could not challenge him because she was scared of him.

She said, “Sometimes my husband would send me on an errand because his girlfriend wanted to pay him a visit in our house.

“My husband brought home his girlfriend, and she would sleep in our home.

“I usually get angry, but I cannot challenge my husband because I was always afraid of him.”