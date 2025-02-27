Lagos Assembly Speaker, Meranda Stripped Of Police Escorts

All police escorts assigned to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda, as well as those securing the Assembly complex, have been withdrawn with immediate effect.

Naija News understands that the sudden withdrawal of security personnel has left the Speaker and the legislative building vulnerable, sparking concerns over the safety of government officials and the Assembly premises.

Confirming the development, the Speaker’s Special Adviser on Information, Victor Ganzallo, expressed deep concern over the abrupt move, warning that it could expose Meranda to potential threats.

“As we speak, all security has been withdrawn from the Speaker, and she is now on her own,” Ganzallo stated.

He further emphasized the potential risk posed by the lack of security.

According to Ganzallo, “The Speaker is now vulnerable and open to attack. This is an unprecedented situation that requires urgent resolution.”

Despite the seriousness of the situation, neither the Lagos State Police Command nor the state government has issued an official statement explaining the reason behind the withdrawal of security details.

This development comes hours after reports that Meranda, may step down from her position, but only during a plenary session.

Sources who spoke with Vanguard disclosed that Meranda insists on following due process and will only step down during a plenary session when the House reconvenes.