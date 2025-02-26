Lagos Assembly Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, May Step Down During Plenary

There are strong indications that the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, may step down from her position, but only during a plenary session.

Naija News recall that the House had adjourned sitting indefinitely on February 17, shortly after 36 out of 40 lawmakers passed a vote of confidence in her leadership.

Following interventions by key leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), it was reportedly agreed that Meranda would step down to allow Lagos West to produce the next Speaker.

However, multiple sources who spoke with Vanguard disclosed that Meranda insists on following due process and will only step down during a plenary session when the House reconvenes.

“If the Speaker would agree to resign, it has to be done during plenary when the House reconvenes. There are procedures for doing things like that. Madam Speaker cannot just resign like that without due process.

“Until plenary is reconvened, the status quo remains,” a source familiar with the matter stated.

It was further gathered that Meranda may be reassigned to her previous role as Deputy Speaker.

APC Leaders Intervene In Crisis

A delegation from Abuja, including prominent APC leaders, has been sent to mediate in the Assembly crisis and restore peace.

According to a party insider, “They are doing everything within their power to ensure there is peace in the Assembly. Some of our leaders, including former APC National Chairman Bisi Akande, former Ogun State Governor Aremo Olusegun Osoba, and the Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Pius Akinyelure, have stepped in to mediate.”

A meeting was held over the weekend with key Assembly members, and follow-up discussions are expected soon to finalize the leadership transition.

Lagos West To Produce Next Speaker

As part of the resolution, the Speakership will be zoned to Lagos West, with eight lawmakers being considered for the top position.

The lawmakers under consideration include Messrs Setonji David, representing Badagry Constituency 2, Temitope Adewale, representing Ifako-Ijaye 1 Constituency, Kehinde Joseph, representing Alimosho 1, Adedamola Kasunmu representing Ikeja 2, Lukman Olumoh representing Ajeromi-Ifelodun 1, Wale Rauf Sulaimon, representing Mushin constituency 2, Nureni Akinsanya, representing Mushin Constituency 1, and Surajudeen Tijani, representing Ojo 2.