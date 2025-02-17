Lagos Assembly Passes Vote Of Confidence On Speaker Meranda Amid Resignation Rumours

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday passed a vote of confidence on Speaker Mojisola Meranda following widespread rumours of her possible resignation.

The lawmaker representing Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 2, Oladipo Ajomale, moved the motion, affirming the assembly’s trust in Meranda’s leadership.

The motion was seconded by Gbolahan Ogunleye from Ikorodu Constituency 1.

Plenary Adjourned Indefinitely

The Majority Leader, Temitope Adewale, subsequently moved a motion to adjourn plenary indefinitely, which the house unanimously approved.

Heightened Security At Assembly Complex

Earlier in the day, security operatives, including police officers and members of the Lagos State Task Force, sealed the Speaker’s office amid growing speculation over Meranda’s resignation.

Several patrol vehicles were stationed around the assembly complex, with officers seen patrolling the premises.

Meranda became the first female Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly on January 13, 2025, after the removal of Mudashiru Obasa while he was out of the country.

Obasa, upon his return, challenged the legitimacy of the process, insisting that due procedure was not followed and maintaining that he remained the legitimate Speaker.

The former speaker, following his removal, submitted a motion to the Ikeja Division of the State High Court, where he is also requesting an expedited hearing for his case.