Ini Edo Suffers Another Loss Days After Father’s Death

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has expressed sadness over the loss of a close friend.

Naija News reports that this comes after the thespian lost her father, who she described as her greatest cheerleader.

In the post via her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Ini revealed that just weeks ago, her late friend had been actively rallying support for her father’s funeral.

Mourning her friend’s untimely death, the movie star wrote, “I still cannot believe that truly. I am typing this. Just a few weeks ago, you were rallying friends for my father’s funeral. Only to wake up and hear you are gone. Egy, this one pain me ooooooooooo. Rest in the bosom of God my dear friend. I have lost one of the few real friends I’ve ever had. They say, when it rains, it pours hmmmmmmmm.”

In other news, Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi has opened up about the medical challenges she and her husband, Olubankole Wellington, better known as Banky W, faced in 2024.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known while celebrating her birthday in a post via her Instagram page on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

While appreciating God for overcoming the challenges, Adesua said 2024 tested her resilience, making her understand the gift of life even more.

In the lengthy social media post, the movie star explained that she underwent an emergency C-section because the devil tried to take her life, and she had a harrowing healing process.

Adesua recalled struggling with hyperemesis for months and how her husband underwent surgery for a cancerous tumour.