Arne Slot Banned, Fined After His Dismissal In Everton Vs Liverpool Clash

Liverpool manager, Arne Slot will serve a two-game touchline ban following his dismissal during the recent match against Everton.

Arne Slot received a red card for approaching referee Michael Oliver on the field after the Premier League match ended in a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park on February 12.

As a result, he will be absent for Liverpool’s home league match against Newcastle on Wednesday and their home game against Southampton on March 8.

However, he will be eligible to participate from the touchline during the Champions League last-16 first-leg match against Paris St-Germain on March 5.

In addition to the ban, Slot has been fined £70,000 by an independent Football Association commission, as he accepted the charge.

Furthermore, assistant coach Sipke Hulshoff has also received a two-game ban and a fine of £7,000. Both Liverpool and Everton have been fined £65,000 and £50,000, respectively, for failing to control their players during the tumultuous end to the match.

The late equaliser by James Tarkowski in the 98th minute led to chaotic scenes, with Everton fans entering the pitch to celebrate.

Liverpool raised concerns regarding the validity of Tarkowski’s goal, which was reviewed by VAR, believing it should have been disallowed for pushing Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate in the build-up.

Slot’s first match back on the sidelines will follow the international break when Liverpool face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final on March 16.

Presently, Liverpool hold a commanding 11-point lead at the top of the Premier League and will host Everton at Anfield on April 2.

Note that Slot had previously served a touchline ban during the EFL Cup quarter-final against Southampton in December after receiving three yellow cards.