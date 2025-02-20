Liverpool’s Arne Slot Reveals Why He Wasn’t Happy With Darwin Nunez After Aston Villa Clash

Liverpool’s manager, Arne Slot, is not happy with Darwin Nunez’s demeanour following a missed opportunity that could have secured a vital victory for the team in the Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

In a tense match that ended in a 2-2 draw, Darwin Nunez squandered a significant chance to clinch the win when he failed to convert an open goal late in the game.

The match unfolded with the hosts taking an early lead through goals from Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins, following Mohamed Salah’s opening strike for Liverpool. About halfway through the contest, Trent Alexander-Arnold managed to equalize for Liverpool with a well-placed shot that deflected into the net.

Slot’s frustration wasn’t merely stemming from the missed opportunity itself, but rather from Darwin Nunez’s subsequent drop in work ethic. “I will address this with him,” Slot remarked. “You can forgive a player for missing a chance, but you cannot overlook a decline in effort and determination.”

He further elaborated, “The life of a striker is fraught with highs and lows; there are moments when you will miss what seem like certain goals, and that’s an inherent part of the role as a No. 9. I can accept the occasional miss, particularly from someone who has previously delivered two critical goals for us against Brentford and scored against Villa in our last encounter at Anfield.

“While I naturally prefer to see him finding the back of the net, the term ‘chance’ encapsulates the unpredictable nature of football—nothing is guaranteed.”

However, Slot emphasized the greater concern was Nunez’s mental response following the miss. “What troubles me more is his behaviour after the chance; it seemed to weigh heavily on his mind,” he said.

“He wasn’t the usual Darwin who puts in relentless effort and consistently contributes to the team’s success. That commitment is non-negotiable, and he must maintain his focus and determination on the pitch.”