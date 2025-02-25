Ronaldo Reflects On How He Was Undervalued At FC Barcelona

Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazário has revealed that he decided to leave FC Barcelona for Real Madrid in 1997 because he was not valued enough in the former club.

In an interview with DAZN, Ronaldo expressed his strong desire to continue with FC Barcelona, stating, “I was about to sign my contract extension after the end of the season and then went to Brazil on vacation. Five days later, I received the news that the extension couldn’t happen. It was never my decision; I wanted to stay.”

Ronaldo further explained that despite his love for Barcelona, the club’s lack of recognition for his contributions influenced his choice.

“If the club didn’t value me the way they should have, it wasn’t my call. I would’ve loved to stay, but as I say, it wasn’t my decision”, the Brazilian football legend added.

He went on to describe his passion for joining Real Madrid, a long-held dream fueled by conversations with his national teammate, Roberto Carlos. “Roberto always spoke highly of what Real Madrid represents, and that left a lasting impression on me. After some years, I wanted to experience it for myself.”

Ronaldo acknowledged the immense expectations and pressure that come with playing for the prestigious club, noting, “It’s even bigger than what he described! I loved knowing that I could contribute to making Real Madrid an even greater institution.”

During his time at Barcelona, Ronaldo made a remarkable impact, appearing in 49 matches and scoring 47 goals, along with 13 assists.

After moving to Real Madrid, he continued to showcase his talent, playing 177 games, in which he scored 103 goals and provided 34 assists.