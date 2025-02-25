Ahmed Musa Calls On FG, NFF To Investigate Demise Of Abubakar Lawal

Super Eagles out-of-favour captain, Ahmed Musa has urged the federal government of Nigeria and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to investigate the cause of Abubakar Lawal’s sudden demise in Uganda.

Abubakar Lawal was a 29-year-old former Nigeria under-20 footballer who was playing in Uganda’s top football club, Viper SC, before his tragic demise on Monday, February 24.

Initially, reports from Uganda claimed that Abubakar, who played for Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clubs Kano Pillars and Nasarawa United before he moved abroad, died after a ghastly motorcycle accident.

However, a statement from the Uganda Police Force stated that Abubakar died after falling off the third-floor balcony of a building in the country.

“Preliminary reports indicate that Lawal arrived at the shopping mall in his vehicle, registration number UBQ 695G, to meet his friend, Omary Naima, a Tanzanian national residing in room 416 since February 20, 2025”, a statement from Uganda Police reads.

“According to Naima, she left Lawal in the room preparing tea and proceeded to a game centre within the mall. Shortly after, at approximately 8:00 AM, Lawal reportedly fell from the balcony. He was rushed to Entebbe Referral Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Items belonging to the deceased, including two smartphones, a pair of open shoes, headsets, a training kit, and chargers, were recovered from his black backpack.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, authorities are retrieving CCTV footage and conducting thorough interrogations to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.”

In reaction to the contrary cause of Abubakar’s demise, Ahmed Musa wrote a lengthy post on 𝕏 tagging the NFF, the FG, the chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Uganda Police, and others, urging them to investigate the cause of the footballer’s demise.

Ahmed Musa wrote, “It is saddened to receive the news of Abubakar Lawal. The news was a shocking one which prompted me to ask further questions and clarification.

“However, we discovered contrary information about his demise; The first one claimed it was an accident, and the second report claimed he fell from a balcony.

“The contradicting reports suggest something suspicious about his demise, and I have been in contact with the Nigerian authority and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), calling their attention to this fatal case in Uganda.

“I am appealing to the Nigerian Government and the NFF to investigate the incident and work with the Ugandan government to get justice for Lawal.

“Lawal’s soul deserves a thorough investigation and justice must be served if anyone is found guilty.”

Note that about an hour before Ahmed Musa’s statement, Dabiri-Erewa had stated via 𝕏 that the Federal government, through NIDCOM, would unrival the cause of Abubakar’s demise.