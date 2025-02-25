Abubakar Lawal: NIDCOM To Investigate Demise Of Nigerian Player In Uganda

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has expressed grave concerns regarding the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of Abubakar Lawal, a Nigerian footballer who tragically passed away in Uganda.

In a statement issued on Tuesday via X, the chairperson of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, emphasized the commission’s commitment to pursuing a comprehensive investigation into the events leading to Abubakar Lawal’s demise.

The unfortunate incident took place on Monday, February 24, when the 29-year-old striker, who played for Viper SC in Uganda, was reported dead after an alleged fall from the third-floor balcony of a prominent shopping mall.

According to reports from the Uganda Police Force, Lawal had arrived at the shopping mall in his vehicle, identified by the registration number UBQ 695G. He was reportedly meeting with his friend, Omary Naima, a Tanzanian national who has been residing in room 416 since February 20, 2024.

Naima stated that she had left Lawal in the room while she went to a nearby game centre within the mall to pass the time. It was during this period that Lawal purportedly fell from the balcony to his death.

Authorities in Uganda have since recovered CCTV footage from the shopping mall and are conducting interrogations to clarify the series of events that led to this tragic incident.

In light of the unfolding situation, Dabiri-Erewa has called for complete transparency from local authorities, demanding that there be “no cover-up” during the investigation process.

She wrote, “This is pathetic and appears suspicious. We demand a thorough investigation. No cover-up at all. This is so sad! @Ahmedmusa718 @nidcom_gov

will ensure and demand a thorough and transparent investigation. May his soul RIP and God give the family the fortitude to bear this loss.”

Earlier reports claimed that Abubakar Lawal died in a motorcycle accident after dropping off a friend at an airport in Uganda.

In a separate development, the family of Abubakar Lawal has made a heartfelt request for his body to be repatriated to Sokoto, Lagos, Nigeria, where they wish to conduct funeral rites.

President Mulindwa of Viper SC has reportedly agreed to cover all expenses associated with the repatriation. Additionally, a memorial service featuring Dua prayers is scheduled to take place at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, on Thursday at 4 PM, honouring the memory of the fallen player.