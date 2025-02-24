Nigerian Footballer, Abubakar Lawal Loses Life In Road Accident

Nigerian forward, Abubakar Lawal, who had an impactful tenure at Uganda’s Vipers Sports Club, tragically lost his life on Monday, February 24, 2025.

Abubakar Lawal had a tragic motorcycle accident on the bustling Entebbe Road in Kampala.

The 29-year-old player was en route to a club training session after having just dropped off a friend at Entebbe Airport when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Having joined Vipers SC in July 2022 from Rwanda’s AS Kigali, Lawal quickly established himself as a vital asset to the team, playing an instrumental role in securing the 2022-2023 Uganda Premier League title. In the current season, he had already showcased his skills in eight league matches, contributing significantly to the club’s ambitions.

Before his venture into East Africa, Lawal enjoyed a commendable career in the Nigerian Premier Football League, where he represented several clubs, including Kano Pillars FC, Wikki Tourists FC, and Nasarawa United.

In an official statement, Vipers SC expressed their profound grief, saying: “We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden and untimely passing of our beloved player, Abubakar Lawal, who left us this morning.

“His body has been transferred to a medical facility for postmortem examination. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course. Our thoughts and prayers are with Lawal’s family, club fans, friends, and loved ones as they navigate this incredibly difficult time.”