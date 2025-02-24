‘Tinubu’s Message Shamed Many People Into Action’ – El-Rufai

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has asserted that President Bola Tinubu‘s message to him on his birthday last week shamed many people into wishing him a happy birthday.

Naija News reports that the relationship between El-Rufai and Tinubu recently deteriorated as the former Governor has been critical of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration and policies, accusing those around the president of playing tribal politics.

Despite the criticism, Tinubu, in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday, February 16, 2025, hailed El-Rufai.

In a post via his 𝕏 handle on Monday, El-Rufai appreciated everyone who celebrated him. He noted that many people did not want to send their best wishes until President Tinubu’s message shamed them into action.

He wrote, “It has been about a week since many friends, associates and admirers sent me various messages and prayers in commemoration of my 65th birthday.

“The prayers and good wishes were quite humbling and gratifying, but far too many and overwhelming for individual acknowledgement or response by me, hence this message.

“I want to thank everyone that sent me their prayers and best wishes, including those that didn’t want to, until President Tinubu’s message shamed them into action. May the Almighty God accepts our prayers and continue to shower his blessings on us and our people.

“I have tried to repost, retweet and share all the birthday messages I received, but as an imperfect mortal, I am sure I couldn’t have done all. If I didn’t with yours, please forgive me. It is an omission of the head, not of the heart.

“May Almighty Allah grant us even longer life, in good health, happiness and prosperity, in a Nigeria that flourishes as a beacon of progressive governance, democracy and equal opportunity for all.”