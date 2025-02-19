Family Reveals Chief Edwin Clark’s Last Words

“I AM a Nigerian, I love Nigeria, Nigeria is my country, I am proud to be a Nigerian,”

The family of South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, who died Monday night, aged 97, have revealed his last words before his passing away.

Naija News reports that this came as President Bola Tinubu, former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Senate President, Godswil Akpabio, and former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, and governors mourned the passing of the nationalist.

Others include Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, and Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum, SMBLF, where he was also the leader.

According to Vanguard, Clark, who was admitted at DIFF Medical Centre, Abuja, died about 11.45p.m., on Monday, ahead of his 98th birthday that would have been May 25, 2025.

Speaking to the platform, the National Chairman of PANDEF, Amb. Godknows Igali and the first child of the elder statesman, Mrs. Rebecca Clark-Okorodudu, said those he was leaving behind, especially members of PANDEF and SMBLF, must continue with the struggle, and should not rest on their oars in the fight for restructuring.

“I AM a Nigerian, I love Nigeria, Nigeria is my country, I am proud to be a Nigerian,” the family revealed those as part of Clark’s last words.

According to them, “Chief Clark said in his last hours that the people must not have a ‘giving up spirit,’ assuring that they would surely succeed in making Nigeria a better society again”.

Before his death, Clark also warned that no one should mourn when he departs the world, but said there should be celebration all round.

He also advised that anyone who came to his house during the period should be given food and drinks.

These were what he told those around him last Friday before he could no longer speak and was rushed to the hospital where he was admitted when condition had became critical.