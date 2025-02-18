‘The Ranks Of The Nation’s Patriotic Leadership Are Fast Depleting’ – Obasanjo Mourns Edwin Clark

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed sorrow over the diminishing number of Nigeria’s patriotic leaders, especially at a time when their wisdom and invaluable experience are critically needed.

In his condolence message following the death of Chief Edwin Clark, just days after the passing of Ayo Adebanjo, Obasanjo described Clark as a remarkable brother and friend, a distinguished lawyer, skilled economist, experienced administrator, accomplished politician, and a respected community leader.

The statement, which was shared with the press by Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, noted that Clark’s legacy was defined by his enduring love for his people and his vocal advocacy for the betterment of oil-bearing states in the country.

“It was shocking because we lost Chief Ayo Adebanjo, another prominent and illustrious son of Nigeria, just about four days ago. Indeed, the ranks of the nation’s patriotic leadership are fast depleting by the loss of our dedicated and resourceful patriots who served the nation in various capacities, particularly at this crucial state in our nation’s history when their wise counsel and rich experience are greatly needed,” Obasanjo said.

The former President went on to highlight Clark’s impactful service to the nation, which included roles as Commissioner for Education and Finance in the former Midwestern State between 1968 and 1974, and his tenure as the official spokesman of the Federal Government in 1975.

Obasanjo fondly recalled Clark as a trusted colleague in the Cabinet of General Yakubu Gowon.

“As Senator of the Federal Republic, representing Delta Senatorial zone in 1983, it is on record that he was in the vanguard of the advocacy for minority rights,” Obasanjo added.

The former President further praised Clark’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of his people, particularly in the South-South region, where Clark played a pivotal role as a leader of the Ijaw people.

Even in his final years, Clark was an advocate for peace and stability in the region.

Obasanjo continued, “Over the years, Chief Clark was imbued with an undying love for his people and remained one of the more articulate and vocal champions of improved conditions for the oil-bearing states of the country. As one of the foremost leaders of not only the Ijaw people but the South-South zone as a whole, he, until his death, exhorted his people on the imperative of peace and stability in the region.”

Clark, according to Obasanjo, was an unassuming and steadfast patriot, deeply committed to democracy and participatory governance.

He earned the admiration and affection of his people, transcending political boundaries and fostering friendships across ethnic divides.

“Even at his prime age, Chief Clark never rested on his oars to continue to contribute to national development as a committed nationalist,” Obasanjo remembered.

He also recalled Clark’s active participation in the Committee for Goodness of Nigeria (CGN) in 2021, an initiative he led with various dignitaries to address national issues, including unity, security, and development.

Obasanjo acknowledged that Clark’s death had not only saddened his family and the Niger-Delta region but also left a void in the broader national landscape.

“There is no doubt that just as his death must have, of necessity, elicited grief and confoundment in the family, in the Niger-Delta Region, it must have also in the good people of our great nation, particularly at a time when the country still needed his wealth of experience, wisdom, and counsel.”

In closing, Obasanjo reflected on the positive impact Clark had on Nigeria, noting, “We thank God, however, that Chief Clark lived a long and God-fearing life, full of service to Nigeria and its people, and left behind the virtues of hard work and transparency in public life which are important lessons for both the present and future generations.

“We should also be consoled by the fact that he lived a life worthy of communal emulation, touched the soul of his community, and is mourned by all.”