Peter Obi Eulogizes Edwin Clark On 96th Birthday

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has hailed Nigerian nationalist cum politician, Edwin Clark, on his 96th birthday.

Naija News reports that in a statement via Twitter on Thursday, the former Anambra State governor described Clark as a ‘respected father figure’.

According to him, the Delta State politician has remained a crusader of national peace and an icon of truth and justice.

He wrote: “Today, I am delighted to celebrate a very respected father-figure and elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, on his 96th birthday. I share in his joys, and thank God for the blessings of good health and longevity he enjoys.

“Chief Clark, as a father and leader, has remained a crusader of national peace and unity, an icon of truth and justice and an embodiment of courage and fearlessness.

“He has remained at the vanguard of the fight against injustice of the poor, oppression of the masses and disregard for the rule of law. He consistently speaks truth to power, standing as a moral compass for leaders.

“He is a lover of good governance, accountability in office, adherence to the rule of law and implementation of equity and justice in governance.

“He believed in and supported the vision of a better, united and secure Nigeria that will be beneficial to all Nigerians”