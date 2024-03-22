Budget Padding: Enough Is Enough, We Will Not Allow You Tarnish Akpabio’s Image – PANDEF Warns Ningi, Others

Advertisement

The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) under the leadership of Edwin Clark has berated those calling for the resignation of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, over the budget padding allegation made by suspended senator, Abdul Ningi.

The forum insisted that those demanding that the senate president step down from his position are being mischievous.

PANDEF argued that the South-South region will not accept a situation where certain individuals or groups of people attempt to discredit their political leaders.

Speaking via a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson, the forum fumed that it was unfortunate that certain politicians take pleasure in creating instability in the polity.

The statement reads, “Those who are calling for the resignation of the Senate President, His Excellency, Senator Godswill Akpabio, over the alleged budget padding are being mischievous and their intentions are known.

“It is unfortunate that certain politicians and public commentators take pleasure in creating instability in the polity.

“The allegations of budget padding, unspecified appropriations, or double budgets made by the suspended Senator Abdul Ningi have already been explained as misrepresentations.

“We will not justify any wrongdoing, but, it is unacceptable that people would deliberately bid to tarnish the reputation of the first Senate President from the South-South after 40 years.

“The people of the South-South region will not accept a situation where certain individuals or groups of people attempt to discredit their political leaders. Enough is enough, this country belongs to all of us!”