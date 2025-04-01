Five Key Political Figures Who Died In 2025’s First Quarter

In the first quarter of 2025, the deaths of five influential political leaders in Nigeria marked the end of eras, their legacies still reverberating through the country’s political sphere.

These individuals, whose careers spanned decades, played pivotal roles in driving national change, advocating for social justice, and navigating the complex political terrain of Nigeria.

Their deaths have not only left emotional voids but have also sparked reflections on their vital roles in shaping the country’s trajectory.

From lawmakers to advocates for democracy, each of these figures carved a unique path in Nigerian politics, making significant contributions at the highest levels of government and in the grassroots.

Here is a look back at five political figures who left an indelible mark before their passing in early 2025:

1. Rt. Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga (1965–2025):

A dedicated public servant and Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga represented the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency. She passed away on January 15, 2025, at the age of 59, after a brief illness.

Onanuga’s death marks the end of a distinguished career in Nigerian politics, and her contributions to legislative duties have left a lasting legacy.

2. Justice Azuka (1985 – 2025):

Representing Onitsha North 1 Constituency in the Anambra Assembly, Justice Azuka’s tragic death was a reminder of the ongoing security threats faced by Nigerian public figures.

Abducted on December 24, 2024, his body was discovered on February 6, 2025. Azuka’s passing highlights the dire need for enhanced security measures to protect lawmakers and public officials in Nigeria.

3. Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark (1927–2025):

A towering figure in Nigerian politics and an iconic Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark served as the Federal Commissioner for Information during the military regime of General Murtala Mohammed.

His advocacy for the Niger Delta people’s rights and his long-standing involvement in Nigeria’s political evolution earned him immense respect across the nation. Chief Clark passed away on February 17, 2025, at the age of 97, leaving behind a rich legacy of political activism.

4. Pa Ayo Adebanjo (1928–2025):

A respected leader of the Afenifere socio-political group, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, dedicated his life to the promotion of democracy and national unity. His tireless advocacy for the Yoruba people and his steadfast commitment to Nigeria’s democratic principles made him a beloved figure in the political sphere.

Pa Adebanjo passed away peacefully at his home in Lekki, Lagos, on February 14, 2025, at the age of 96.

5. Dr. Doyin Okupe (1952–2025):

A seasoned physician and a prominent political figure, Doyin Okupe, held key positions, including Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Olusegun Obasanjo and Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan.

His passing on March 7, 2025, at the age of 72, after a battle with cancer, marked the end of a distinguished career in public service. Dr. Okupe’s ability to communicate political messages with clarity and his role in shaping public policy left a significant imprint on Nigerian politics.