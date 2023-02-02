Boost For Peter Obi’s Ambition As Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Back Labour Party Candidate

Leaders from four of the six geo-political zones of the country, under the aegis of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) led by South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark have endorsed the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that the leaders and elder statesmen have resolved to back Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as their candidate for February 25 Presidential election.

SMBLF endorsed the Labour Party candidates at the end of the extraordinary meeting of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Communique was read by the immediate past President General of the umbrella body of Ndigbo Worldwide, the Ohanaeze, Chief John Nnia Nwodo.

The leaders of SMBLF is made up of the Middle- Belt, Ndi- Igbo( Ohanaeze, Afenifere, Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF).

Meanwhile, the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa has come under fire from prominent Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

Naija News reports that Clark has come out to tag Okowa a betrayer, saying God would not answer his prayers as far as the elections are concerned.

Clark was reported to have asked Okowa to apologise to the people, his colleagues and Southern Nigeria.

He slammed Okowa for accepting to be running mate to PDP presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, and therefore asked him to step down.

Clark said “I can therefore understand why you have deliberately and immorally betrayed your colleagues of Southern Nigeria and the people for your own selfish ambition by wanting to land on safer ground by accepting to serve as running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“No, by God’s grace, your prayer will not be answered. Perhaps, you have forgotten the gravity of the offence you have committed against the people of Southern Nigeria.”